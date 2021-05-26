Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

A Farmer’s Shadow

By Read our books
Garden & Gun
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll beginnings set us up for endings. As a farmer, I know that well. A farm is a living, breathing thing, and the changes I see almost daily remind me that time is fleeting, and nature is cyclical. We plant seeds and harvest crops. The sunny days of today will give way to clouds and rain, but the sun will come back, and the cycle will repeat itself.

gardenandgun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Dog#Two Dogs#Animals#Livestock#Snakes#Food Crops#Winter Crops#Hogs#The Last Man On Earth#Insects#Brogans#Herty#Farm Dogs#Pasture#Meat Chickens#Harvest Crops#Sheep Wormer#Tree#Plant Seeds#Wild Rabbit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
AgricultureMount Olive Tribune

It’s blueberry time at the Farmers Market

It is the start of blueberry season with fresh, tasty berries starting to be available in Eastern North Carolina. For more than 70 years, North Carolina blueberries have been a favorite in the American diet. Blueberries were first planted for commercial production in North Carolina in 1936. They were brought...
AgricultureArkansas Online

Symbol of farmer's doomed defiance finally falls

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. -- The morning sun was just slanting through the trees when a crew arrived with chain saws to remove the last sign of Romaine Tenney. It was only a tree, a gnarled rock maple that stood for generations on the Tenney farm, and somehow survived what happened there on that September night in 1964.
Agriculturecityviewmag.com

Farmer’s Markets Close to Home

Looking for some farm-fresh ingredients to make a favorite recipe even better? Eager to support local growers and makers? Then drop in one of the several farmers markets around Knox County throughout the week. Here’s when and where to find them:. Tuesday, 3 to 6 pm: Ebenezer Road Farm Market,...
Niagara, NYniagaranow.com

Pandemic Heroes: NOTL's farmers and farm workers

During a time when everything in the world was uncertain at best, Niagara-on-the-Lake’s farmers and farm workers continued to ensure food crops were being grown and put on the table for families. There’s a long list of farmers doing a long list of things, from raising livestock, to growing asparagus,...
Waldoboro, MEpenbaypilot.com

Long Cove Farmer's Market opens in Waldoboro

WALDOBORO — A way to support local farmers, growers and fisherman in Waldoboro will be open to the public on Mondays, from 3 - 6 p.m., from June 7 to October 25, at the Long Cove Farmer's Market at East Forty Farm. “This is the second year of the market...
AgricultureFarm and Dairy

Let’s rewrite the last will of Mr. Farmer

The photo popped up on my social media feed, a snapshot of a worn piece of paper, with water stains and smudged type. To my wife, my overdraft at the bank — maybe she can explain it. To my banker, my soul — he has the mortgage on it anyway.
Crescent City, CADaily Triplicate

Farmer’s market moving to harbor

The Crescent City Farmers Market will be kicking off in a new location this year, as it moves from its longtime position at the fairgrounds to the Crescent City Harbor. Angel Hanson, farmers market manager, said the move was mainly due to financial reasons, but there were other considerations also, such as the draw of the harbor.
Logansport, INPosted by
Pharos-Tribune

Farmer's Market opening for the season

The Logansport Farmer’s Market will start its 2021 season this Saturday, and the regular vendors have been gearing up for the first day since last season ended. “We’re excited about being back,” said Kathy Courtad, whose offerings are jam, berries (in season), baked goods and sewn goods. “We are a close group.”
AgricultureGarden & Gun

Stadium-Quality Peanuts at Home

This spring, the Braves have returned to Atlanta’s Truist Park, infusing the Battery with the sun-soaked enthusiasm of baseball season once more. This energy surely guides diners at the Garden & Gun Club to one of the restaurant’s most popular starters: chef Ann Kim’s classic boiled peanuts. “We’ve always had them on the menu,” Kim says, “but they seem to be having a real resurgence lately.”
Lake Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

What's fresh at the farmers market this week

This week at area farmers markets you’ll find spring greens of all kinds including kale, spinach, cabbage, Swiss chard and more. You’ll also find strawberries, rhubarb, carrots, beets, radishes, asparagus, microgreens and green onions as well as fresh herbs such as basil, rosemary and more. To help you use those strawberries, here is a recipe from a previous Let’s Eat section for Strawberries Baked Alaska.
Agriculturefarms.com

Supporting America’s farmers

A beer company is bringing back a campaign to support the U.S. ag sector. Busch Beer has relaunched its Corn Cans campaign from 2019. “The consumer response was incredible, so we knew we needed to bring the cans back,” Daniel Blake, group vice president of Budweiser and value brands, told Farms.com in an email.
Recipeskentuckyliving.com

Tim Farmer’s Country Kitchen

Deer camp chili, dandelion jelly, Grandmother’s apple cake, Dutch oven pot roast—these are just a few of the recipes Tim and Nicki Farmer cook up each week on Kentucky Educational Television’s popular show, Tim Farmer’s Country Kitchen. Tim and his wife, Nicki, have produced and hosted the show since 2012....
Corvallis, ORcorvallisadvocate.com

COVID’s Continued Impact on the Corvallis Farmers’ Market

Groups of Corvallisites trek to the waterfront to enjoy the local Farmers’ Market. For many years, the market has been an iconic staple of downtown Corvallis, providing families with fresh produce, beautiful flowers, and local art. Last year, like the rest of the world, the Farmers’ Market had to learn to adapt during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Lawton, OKkswo.com

Dogs Day is back at the Lawton Farmer’s Market

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Farmers Market is bringing back their annual Dogs Day at the Lawton Farmer’s Market!. Dogs Days will be happening from 8:00 a.m. to Noon at the market’s summer market location, 38 and Gore in the Cameron University Stadium Parking Lot. Dr. Holly Lunsford of...
Indiana Statesouthshorecva.com

Farmer’s Market Season is Here in Northwest Indiana

The sun has begun peeking through the clouds, the smell of freshly cut grass is in our noses, and the temperature keeps rising (at least we hope it does). We know what this means…Farmer’s Market season is upon us! Wherever you live in Northwest Indiana, there is a market a stone’s throw away. Here is a list of markets and dates for the upcoming season:
Charles City, VAcharles-city.va.us

Charles City County's Farmer's Market

Charles City County will kick off its first Farmers Market on May 1, 2021. We are seeking vendors to make our event a success. When: 1st and 3rd Saturdays from May – October Where: Between the Charles City Administration Building located at 10900 Courthouse Road and Memorial United Methodist Church located at 11000 Courthouse Road. Time: 9 am – 1 pm Vendor Cost: $15 per vendor date Seeking vendors: Producers, Makers and Direct Sellers To Register as a Vendor: • Online: o https://tinyurl.com/CCC-FM-App • By Mail: o Charles City County Parks and Recreation, PO Box 128, Charles City, VA 23030 • In Person: o 8320 Ruthville Road, Providence Forge, VA 23140 o Please make an appointment prior by calling 804.652.1501 For questions, comments or concerns: o Marla Bradby, mwbradby@co.charles-city.va.us o Kimberly Barrow, kbarrow@co.charles-city.va.us.
GardeningThe Guardian

Dazzle with colour! 15 easy June gardening tasks to kickstart the summer

Now is the moment to fill every spare container and bare patch of earth with summer bedding. If you’re bored with petunias, lobelias and the usual “pub hanging basket” favourites, there are lots of more exotic options: I’ve listed five of my favourites below. If you’re panicking that you haven’t got started with any gardening yet, don’t worry, there’s plenty you can get on with now to kickstart the growing year.
Gardeningprescottenews.com

Best Perennial Flowers for June and Beyond

There are two types of flowers, perennials, and annuals. Annuals bloom non-stop the entire season we spend outdoors, then fade in the winter cold. Perennials usually have a shorter bloom cycle but come back year after year for decades of garden enjoyment. June is when you will find the most variety of perennial flowers at Watters Garden Center, but here are my favorites for the best show through the summer heat.