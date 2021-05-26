A Farmer’s Shadow

Charles City County will kick off its first Farmers Market on May 1, 2021. We are seeking vendors to make our event a success. When: 1st and 3rd Saturdays from May – October Where: Between the Charles City Administration Building located at 10900 Courthouse Road and Memorial United Methodist Church located at 11000 Courthouse Road. Time: 9 am – 1 pm Vendor Cost: $15 per vendor date Seeking vendors: Producers, Makers and Direct Sellers To Register as a Vendor: • Online: o https://tinyurl.com/CCC-FM-App • By Mail: o Charles City County Parks and Recreation, PO Box 128, Charles City, VA 23030 • In Person: o 8320 Ruthville Road, Providence Forge, VA 23140 o Please make an appointment prior by calling 804.652.1501 For questions, comments or concerns: o Marla Bradby, mwbradby@co.charles-city.va.us o Kimberly Barrow, kbarrow@co.charles-city.va.us.