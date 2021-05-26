NHS Pet of the Week

Cancel
Bernie was rescued by Northshore Humane Society severely emaciated and suffering from heartworm disease. He has successfully undergone life-saving treatment to rid him of heartworms and has gained around 10 lbs! This happy, healthy pup is now ready for his forever home! Bernie is a goofy three-year-old large breed mix who would love a couple or family with an active lifestyle. He would make a great running or hiking buddy and will make you laugh all day long!

Smithtown, NY
TBR News Media

Shelter Pet of the Week: Randy

This week’s shelter pet is Randy, a domestic shorthair 8-year-old orange tabby male currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. Randy was surrendered because he does not do well with children. He loves to come up to and meet new people; he will rub up on your legs and give you a little squeak. Randy has lived with other cats, but would do best in an adult only, dog free home. He does have a spicy personality and plenty of sass to share. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines and was declawed by his previous pet parent.
AnimalsWiscnews.com

PETS OF WEEK: Pretzel and Billy

Pretzel is an 8-year-old pit bull mix ready to be your giant lap dog. He was surrendered when his previous owner wasn’t able to give him the care he needs. He’s a very smart boy, eager to learn and please. He knows basic commands, does well with most other dogs, but prefers a home with no small animals. Even though he’s older, he’s very young at heart. He’s neutered and current on vaccinations.
Petsrepublictimes.net

Kratos | Pet of the Week

Kratos is a happy boy ready to be your buddy. He is active and playful, walks pretty good on leash, and potty trained. He knows basic commands, likes eating treats, and is lovable. Kratos can be choosy who he picks to be his doggy friends but he loves all people, he is even good with children.
Petsrepublictimes.net

Puff Puff | Pet of the Week

Puff Puff is a sweet kitty who seeks attention from her humans. She also enjoys watching out the window. Puff Puff recently had her ear removed due to an ear tumor. She has since recovered and has a clean bill of health. Puff Puff gets along with other cats. Make an appointment or stop by the shelter to meet Puff Puff and see if she is purrfect for your family.
Petsruralradio.com

Tootsie- PHS Pet of the Week

Let me be your little Tootsie! I would like a lot of space to roam around as I am curious and do not like to be locked up in small spaces. Which is why I need to get out of here as soon as possible. They let me roam around the cat adoption room some days to get all of my curiosity out but it is not enough because I am more than ready for someone to walk into that room and fall in love with me and take me to a bigger place where I can roam freely. Can you be the one that saves me?
Petssanclementetimes.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Elektra

Petsruralradio.com

Timmy- PHS Pet of the Week

With a thousand-watt smile and a friendly demeanor, Timmy can capture any heart that makes eye contact! He can be a bit of a doofus, but all in the right ways! Timmy can entertain without even trying because that’s just who he is! His charisma is effortless and he can bring out the best in anybody!
Health Servicesbbcgossip.com

GPs urged to refuse to hand over patient details to NHS Digital

Senior doctors call on colleagues not to share personal data, in effort to buy time to raise awareness of plans. Senior GPs have called on colleagues to refuse to hand over patients’ personal data to NHS Digital, in a move they hope will buy time to raise awareness of plans to place all medical records in England on a central database.
Advocacybrentwoodlive.co.uk

Volunteers Week: NHS celebrates Broomfield Hospital worker

HARD-WORKING volunteers are being celebrated as they return to hospitals for the first time since the pandemic began. The Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust is celebrating over 200 dedicated people who give their time up as part of Volunteers Week. Although many were unable to continue volunteering during...
Public Healtheppingforestguardian.co.uk

New infection control guidance falls short – nurses

New infection control guidance to help keep NHS workers safe from Covid-19 “falls short”, leading nurses have said. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said that the updated official Covid-19 infection prevention and control guidance “focuses too much on aerosol generating procedures as the main risk”. But doctors have welcomed...
Healthlincolnshireworld.com

A&E consultant appointed national clinical director

Lincoln County Hospital A&E Consultant Dr Dan Boden, has been appointed as the Interim National Clinical Director for Urgent and Emergency Care. He has agreed to step up until a permanent replacement has been appointed following the death of Dr Clifford Mann OBE earlier this year. Dr Boden has been...
Public Healthpharmaceutical-journal.com

NICE does not recommend colchicine for treatment of COVID-19

The Royal Pharmaceutical Society has made this article free to access in order to help healthcare professionals stay informed about an issue of national importance. To learn more about coronavirus, please visit: https://www.rpharms.com/coronavirus. There is “insufficient evidence” to recommend colchicine as a treatment for COVID-19 patients, updated guidance from the...
Connecticut Statecysticfibrosisnewstoday.com

Orkambi Seen on CT Scans to Aid Lung Health, Mucus Clearance

Treatment with Orkambi (ivacaftor/lumacaftor) led to significant improvements in lung health, particularly related to clearing mucus, among people with cystic fibrosis (CF), according to a real-world study of its use in France. The investigation provided a first high-resolution CT scan-based assessment of the medication’s effectiveness, and results also indicated these...
HealthMedscape News

Baby With Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treated With Zolgensma Gene Therapy

A 5-month old baby has become the first patient in England to receive a potentially life-saving drug on the NHS that could prevent paralysis and prolong the lives of children with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). The drug, onasemnogene abeparvovec (Zolgensma, Novartis Gene Therapies) was recommended for NHS use in England...
Animalsmymodernmet.com

‘Doctor Peyo’ the Therapy Horse Comforts Cancer Patients in France

You may have heard of therapy dogs, or even therapy pigs, but what about a therapy horse? Meet Peyo, the 15-year-old stallion who spends his days doing the rounds in Calais Hospital in France. He helps provide comfort to cancer patients who are nearing the end of their lives. Peyo...
Weight LossMedscape News

Substantial Weight Loss in Type 2 Diabetes May Control Hypertension

Substantial weight loss in people with type 2 diabetes aimed at managing the condition may also help control hypertension, according to new research from a wider clinical trial into the possibility of using diet to achieve remission of diabetes. The study is based on data from the DIabetes REmission Clinical...
HealthBBC

Matt Hancock caves in over vitamins for poor children

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has caved in to a legal action over providing vitamins and milk to some of the UK's poorest children. Lawyers for a family denied weekly vouchers worth £4.25 had challenged the policy as discriminatory. They said the ban unfairly affected ethnic minority children whose parents were...
Charitieslmfm.ie

Aldi encourages the nation to sign up for the Irish Cancer Society’s ‘Marathon in a Month!’

The fundraiser will see participants across the country walk, jog or run the distance of a marathon (42km) over the course of the month of July. Aldi has today been announced as the sponsor for the Irish Cancer Society’s fundraiser – Marathon in a Month! The fundraiser will see participants across the country walk, jog or run the distance of a marathon (42km) over the course of the month of July, in order to raise much-needed funds to provide essential supports to patients and families nationwide. Aldi is calling on people to let their friends and family know, and sign up for this fantastic fundraiser!