NHS Pet of the Week
Bernie was rescued by Northshore Humane Society severely emaciated and suffering from heartworm disease. He has successfully undergone life-saving treatment to rid him of heartworms and has gained around 10 lbs! This happy, healthy pup is now ready for his forever home! Bernie is a goofy three-year-old large breed mix who would love a couple or family with an active lifestyle. He would make a great running or hiking buddy and will make you laugh all day long!covingtonweekly.com