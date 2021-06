The No. 18 ranked Stormy Petrels 2021 squad fell just a handful of strokes short of claiming their 14th conference championship title. "In a year where the NCAA cut the number of at-large berths from 8 to 3 spots in the championship field, winning the conference became the only way into the national championship if you weren't a top 10 team this year," commented Director of Golf Jim Owen. "We had an opportunity to win the SAA and earn the automatic bid but we couldn't put three rounds together in the 54 hole championship. It was sort of our recipe week in and week out with this year's team. We were great one day, good another day, and mistake prone another day. We could not change our stripes all season every event we had the same outcome, good but never great, good but never bad."