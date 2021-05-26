Storm Lake man placed on probation after 7th OWI conviction

A Storm Lake man was arrested and charged on two weapons and a child endangerment count after attempting to teach a nine year old how to shoot a gun. The Storm Lake Police Department was called to the 300 block of West 6th Street at approximately 11:15 p.m. Saturday for a “firearm related” incident. Upon arrival, officers made contact with an adult female and a nine-year-old child outside of the residence. Fifty-one-year-old Khamlae Kongmanichanh was inside the residence and exited upon command of the officers. After the initial investigation, authorities are alleging that Kongmanichanh was consuming alcohol and attempting to teach the child how to shoot a .22 caliber rifle while inside the residence. The trigger was pulled at one point, firing a round through an interior wall. The bullet did not exit the building and no injuries were reported. Kongmanichanh was taken into custody and booked into the Buena Vista County jail on a $5,000 bond for charges of reckless use of a firearm and child endangerment, both aggravated misdemeanors, and transfer of a rifle to a minor, a serious misdemeanor. He was later released after posting bond.