Storm Lake, IA

Storm Lake man placed on probation after 7th OWI conviction

By Nick Hytrek
Sioux City Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man on Monday was placed on probation for his seventh drunken driving conviction. District Judge Andrew Smith suspended a five-year prison sentence for Keith Germann, 67, and placed him on three years probation. Already on probation from a previous OWI conviction, Germann had...

siouxcityjournal.com
