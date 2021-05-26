Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dearborn, MI

First female team manager in Indy 500 history honed her craft in Dearborn

By Dave Herndon dherndon@medianewsgroup.com @NHDaveH on Twitter
Dearborn Press & Guide
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Janet Guthrie is credited with breaking the gender barrier at the Indianapolis 500, Henry Ford College alumnus Linda Conti did the same. Guthrie was the first female driver at the event in 1977, in 1999 Conti, at her third Indy 500 became the first woman to be a team’s manager. This year she will serve as a spotter for the Paretta Autosport team, the first team in the 105-year history of the event to be owned and operated by a woman, have a woman driver, and be mostly crewed by women as well.

www.pressandguide.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dearborn, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Redford Charter Township, MI
Dearborn, MI
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Gordon
Person
Mario Andretti
Person
Henry Ford
Person
Dale Earnhardt
Person
Roger Penske
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy 500#Penske Racing#Indycar#Car Racing#Motorcycle Racing#Henry Ford College#The Paretta Autosport#Vw#Wayne State University#Hfc#Automotive Technology#Gm#General Motors#Formula Super Vee#The Indianapolis 500#Indycar Com#Acorn Advisors#Carmel#Race#Lime Rock Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Portugal
News Break
Sports
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Volkswagen
Country
Japan
Related
Dearborn, MIDetroit News

Chip woes: Ford cuts F-150 production again

Detroit — Ford Motor Co. is bringing its three-shift Dearborn Truck Plant, where America's best-selling vehicle, the F-150, is built down to one shift the week of May 24, the automaker confirmed Monday. Production of Ford's profit-fueling vehicle is also down this week and next at the Kansas City Assembly...
Dearborn, MIdownriversundaytimes.com

Love is poetry at Beaumont Commons, Dearborn

DEARBORN — To celebrate National Poetry Month in April, Common Expressions, the creative writing group at Beaumont Commons, Dearborn, honored fellow writer, resident and centenarian Otherie Love at a special reception. Love, who moved to the senior living community from the Chicago area nine years ago, was surprised with flowers...
Dearborn, MIDearborn Press & Guide

Cherry Hill Barbers redecorated to highlight local history

Cherry Hill Barbers has been a part of the Dearborn community for 65 years, located near the corner of Telegraph and Cherry Hill. While the business has been in the same spot for decades, the inside has undergone recent changes. Cherry Hill Barbers, 23914 Cherry Hill Street, partnered with Dearborn...