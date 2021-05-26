First female team manager in Indy 500 history honed her craft in Dearborn

While Janet Guthrie is credited with breaking the gender barrier at the Indianapolis 500, Henry Ford College alumnus Linda Conti did the same. Guthrie was the first female driver at the event in 1977, in 1999 Conti, at her third Indy 500 became the first woman to be a team’s manager. This year she will serve as a spotter for the Paretta Autosport team, the first team in the 105-year history of the event to be owned and operated by a woman, have a woman driver, and be mostly crewed by women as well.