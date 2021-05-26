Cancel
Stephen King talks about his love for ‘Lisey’s Story’ ahead of June 4 premiere on Apple TV+

By Evan Selleck
idownloadblog.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany fans of Stephen King will know that he loves his tale Lisey’s Story. It’s one of the most personal stories he’s ever written, and now he’s adapting it for the small screen. Ahead of its June 4 premiere on Apple TV+, Stephen King sat down in front of the...

www.idownloadblog.com
TV SeriesBangor Daily News

Watch the trailer for the new Stephen King miniseries ‘Lisey’s Story’

The trailer for the highly anticipated new series “Lisey’s Story,” based on Stephen King’s 2006 novel of the same name, was released Tuesday. The miniseries, starring Julianne Moore and Clive Owen, comes out on June 4 on Apple TV+. Stephen King has called “Lisey’s Story” his favorite of all the...
TV SeriesConnecticut Post

Widow Grapples With Shifting Realities in Stephen King Adaptation 'Lisey's Story' Trailer

Apple TV+ has released a new trailer for its upcoming limited series adaptation of Stephen King’s 2006 novel Lisey’s Story, set to premiere June 4th. The show stars Julianne Moore as Lisey Landon and is set two years after the death of Lisey’s husband, the famous novelist Scott Landon (played by Clive Owen). The trailer teases a handful of intriguing threads, including Scott’s tendency to become “unstuck” from reality and the scavenger hunt he seems to have left for Lisey.
MoviesEmpire

Julianne Moore's Haunted In The First Footage From Lisey's Story

Last month, we saw the first batch of images from the latest Stephen King adaptation to roll off the production line – Lisey's Story. This one is a thriller series heading to Apple TV+, and we have a trailer in which Julianne Moore's main character confronts some spooky stuff. In a King story, too! Who'd guess...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

Apple TV+ Release Trailer For Stephen King-J.J. Abrams Limited Series ‘Lisey’s Story’ Starring Julianne Moore

UPDATE MAY 11: Apple TV+ today unveiled the trailer for its upcoming limited series Lisey’s Story, based on the best-selling novel, and adapted and written by author Stephen King. Starring Julianne Moore and Clive Owen, the eight-episode Apple Original series will premiere globally on June 4, 2021, with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday. Watch the trailer above.
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Stephen King

First Trailer Debuts for Stephen King’s ‘Lisey’s Story’. Apple TV+ has debuted the first trailer for its upcoming limited series Lisey’s Story, which is based on the 2006 bestselling thriller by Stephen King. The story follows Lisey Landon…. Blumhouse, Ryan Murphy Team for Stephen King Adaptation ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ for...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Stephen King’s ‘Lisey’s Story’ Doesn’t Use Julianne Moore to Full Effect: TV Review

“There has never been a writer who has so seamlessly blended the realistic and the fantastic,” Ron Cephas Jones intones near the start of “Lisey’s Story,” a new Apple TV Plus limited series adapted from a Stephen King novel. Jones is speaking of Scott Landon, a character played by Clive Owen — a novelist whose notoriety has given him great wealth, but whose life reads like a horror that he himself would have written.
TV SeriesPosted by
94.3 The Point

First Look at Stephen King’s TV Series Filmed at NJ House is Here

I always think it's so cool when I found out movies and TV shows were filmed in New Jersey. Every once and a while, I'll go to the exact filming location just to say that I was in the same spot a masterpiece was made. Stephen King has always been one of my authors and one of his series has been turned into a TV show for Apple TV+. The best part is that the show was filmed in the Garden State.
TV & Videos/Film

‘Lisey’s Story’ Review: Apple’s Stephen King Miniseries Starts Off Strong, Only to Quickly Fall Apart

“Behind every great man is a great woman,” as the saying goes, and when he wrote Lisey’s Story, Stephen King wanted to pay tribute to his wife, Tabitha. While King claims the book isn’t a replica of his own personal life, he’s made it clear that Lisey’s Story was also, in some ways, Tabitha King’s story. On top of that, the prolific writer has said for years that he wanted to turn Lisey’s Story into a TV series.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘The Woman in the Window’ Review: Amy Adams Stumbles Through Joe Wright’s Netflix Dud

When A.J. Finn — the pen name of one Dan Mallory, whose own story would make for a hell of a book — published his debut novel “The Woman in the Window” in early 2018, the “Rear Window” ripoff became an instant bestseller. It was easy to see why, thanks to its blend of (quite literal) Hitchcockian thrills with the kind of snappy chills found in books from other hot authors like Paula Hawkins, Ruth Ware, and Gillian Flynn. Finn may have cribbed plenty, but he also created an indelible character in the agoraphobic Dr. Anna Fox. She hasn’t left her house in nearly a year, instead opting to wile her time away drinking wine, watching old movies, learning French, and chatting with a close-knit coterie of other mentally ill people online. Then: a murder (maybe) just across the street, one only Anna saw, one only Anna can solve.
TV Seriesbloody-disgusting.com

[Review] Limited Series “Lisey’s Story” Offers Gorgeous Yet Uneven Adaptation of Stephen King Novel

Of all prolific author Stephen King’s works, Lisey’s Story ranks high among his favorites. It’s one that he’s longed to see adapted to television, so it likely comes as no surprise that King took the task upon himself, penning the teleplay and serving as executive producer for this limited eight-episode series from Apple+. That’s both a blessing and a curse here.
TV & Videostheplaylist.net

‘Good On Paper’ Trailer: Iliza Shlesinger Stars In Netflix Rom-Com With Margaret Cho Coming In June

Is Iliza Shlesinger‘s Hollywood star ascending? The 2008 winner of NBC‘s “Last Comic Standing” hasn’t exactly left the limelight since that win over ten years ago, but her career has recently begun to heat up. With five comedy specials on Netflix to her name and “The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show” premiering on the service on April Fool’s Day 2020, it’s safe to say that Netflix sees something in the comedian.
TV & VideosLaredo Morning Times

Stephen King and Pablo Larraín on Adapting the Fantasy World in 'Lisey's Story' for Apple TV Plus

After an almost 50-year career, Stephen King has penned more than 65 books (sometimes publishing three in the same calendar year) and more than 200 short stories, making him arguably the most prolific author of our time. But when it came to adaptations of his work, he mostly wanted to leave those to (as he puts it) “film people” and “TV people” — until just a few years ago, when he caught “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” on FX.
CelebritiesComicBook

Lisey's Story Star Jennifer Jason Leigh on the Magic of Stephen King's Worlds

It's a good time to be a Stephen King fan, with the author undergoing a renaissance of his stories being adapted into live-action projects with top-tier talent, which includes the all-new adaptation of his 2006 novel Lisey's Story. While many of the stars of the new Apple TV+ series are newcomers to the world of King, Jennifer Jason Leigh is no stranger, having also starred in the 1995 film Dolores Claiborne, based on the 1992 novel of the same name. Leigh plays Darla in the new series, a middle child surrounded by two sisters who believe to have otherworldly afflictions. Lisey's Story premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 4th.