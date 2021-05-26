Cancel
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game Finally Releasing Outside of Japan Next Month

By Liam Croft
pushsquare.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe reviewed Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game almost two years ago, and only now is it getting a release outside of Japan. The excellent video game adaptation of 18 different events will be hitting PlayStation 4 on 22nd June 2021, a month before the real-life sporting event gets underway. Obviously, the Coronavirus pandemic played a ginormous part in why the game is only just making its way west.

