MORRISTOWN - Morristown High School has two National Cyber Scholars and one National Cyber Finalist in the 2021 National Cyberstart America competition. Cyber Scholars Benson Liu, a senior at Morristown High School, and Adrian Huang, a junior, were completely new to cybersecurity this year. Shaan Thakker, a sophomore, brought only his coding skills to this new arena. These awards represent a tremendous achievement for all three students, who are completely self-taught in cybersecurity, according to Morris School District Communications & Community Relations Coordinator Jennifer van Frank.