For nearly 40 years, at least one member of the Benjamin family has been a part of the St. Charles Prep baseball program. It began with Bob Benjamin Sr., who first joined the Cardinals in 1983 as an assistant coach. While an assistant, he coached two of his sons, Ray and Bob, before becoming the head coach in 1993. Bob remained in that role until 1997, with Ray as one of his assistants, and then Ray took over for his dad as head coach in 1998.