Samuel E. Wright, Actor Who Voiced Sebastian In ‘Little Mermaid’ Dead At 74

Hey Latin lovers, it's K Marie a white girl in a Hispanic world! And can we please talk about Bad Bunny? He has been so busy lately doing huge things like, fulfilling his dream of fighting in the WWE, and planning "El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo" which basically means "The Last Tour In The World," which will start in 2022. I mean, he is busy right? But he had been fairly quiet on social media, until today. It's crazy because Bad Bunny has literally become such a superstar that he doesn't even need to tease his fans with a date of a release, he just puts a song out and it becomes a number 1 hit. This most recent single is interesting for one specific reason, he speaks Japanese in it! Yes, I know, you are still trying to understand what he is saying in Spanish because maybe you don't speak it well, and now he adds Japanese? The song is called Yonaguni and the video shows him doing everything from waking up, to partying with friends, eating sushi, and dog walking.