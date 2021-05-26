Cancel
Camden, SC

Samuel E. Wright, Actor Who Voiced Sebastian In ‘Little Mermaid’ Dead At 74

On Air with Ryan Seacrest
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 17 days ago
Wright, a native of Camden, South Carolina, was a two-time Tony Award nominated actor, making his debut on Broadway in 1971 in Jesus Christ Superstar. He also played in Pippin and starred as "Mufasa" in the Broadway version of The Lion King beginning in 1997. Wright’s first Tony nomination came...

onairwithryan.iheart.com
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

On Air with Ryan Seacrest

