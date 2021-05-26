Cancel
Spokane, WA

Gonzaga star Drew Timme returning for junior season

By ABC News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(SPOKANE, Wash.) — Gonzaga forward Drew Timme will return to school next season, the team announced Wednesday. “After reviewing options with my family, I’ve decided to return to Gonzaga,” Timme said in a statement. “I am excited to come back to Spokane and continue my collegiate career. I appreciate everything I’ve learned so far from the Gonzaga coaching staff, and look forward to growing my game more. I love playing at GU, being a part of the program, and can’t wait to play in front of the best fans in the country again.”

