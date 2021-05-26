This Week at the Farmer’s Market with Charlene LeJeune
It’s Tuesday again, my friends, right on time! Time to start thinking about a lovely day at the market tomorrow and a wonderful lunch. Feast on an old favorite from Kandy – lemongrass infused chicken on a bed of noodles and lettuce. Yum! She also offers her pan seared salmon on a bed of noodles or shredded cabbage salad. It’s best to order that ahead (225-329-6470). Then over to Bhakti Farms for one of his amazing vegan burgers, Curry Bowl or Bhakti Bowl. And pick up some of Johnny’s Cajun Spice. You’ll need it for a recipe. I hope you brought your scissors and knives ‘cause Dave will be there with his sharpener.covingtonweekly.com