Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

This Week at the Farmer’s Market with Charlene LeJeune

covingtonweekly.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Tuesday again, my friends, right on time! Time to start thinking about a lovely day at the market tomorrow and a wonderful lunch. Feast on an old favorite from Kandy – lemongrass infused chicken on a bed of noodles and lettuce. Yum! She also offers her pan seared salmon on a bed of noodles or shredded cabbage salad. It’s best to order that ahead (225-329-6470). Then over to Bhakti Farms for one of his amazing vegan burgers, Curry Bowl or Bhakti Bowl. And pick up some of Johnny’s Cajun Spice. You’ll need it for a recipe. I hope you brought your scissors and knives ‘cause Dave will be there with his sharpener.

covingtonweekly.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Meat#Vegan#Grilling#Quail Eggs#Food Drink#Chicken Salad#Coconut Milk#Green Cabbage#Almond Milk#Red Cabbage#Cajun Spice#Organic#Smothered Chicken#Brisket In Red Wine Sauce#Gina Andy#Nick Vince#The Covington Farmers#N New Hampshire#Local Events#Shop Local
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
China
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Amery, WItheameryfreepress.com

Amery Farmers Market: The season’s finest products

Editors note: This is the third story of a four part series showcasing the Amery Farmers Market, which is set to open in downtown Amery at Soo Line Park, Saturday, May 29. Each week different vendors and activities will be featured. You know what they say, “Keep your friends close...
Small BusinessCNHI

 New business becomes fast Farmer’s Market favorite

She launched her business one week before the season started, and Aunt Pat’s Pastry Kitchen is already a fan favorite. Owner Amanda Sparlin has always loved baking and now she is sharing that love at the Rogers County Farmer’s Market every Saturday morning. Sparlin, who earned her culinary arts degree...
Recipesalpineella.com

Banana Blueberry Oatmeal Muffins

These healthy banana muffins are the perfect breakfast treat or snack, made with wholesome ingredients like oat flour, blueberries and bananas. They’re then finished with a pecan streusel topping. They only take 10 minutes to make and I’ll show you how to make extra tall bakery style muffins!. Table of...
Recipesthegoodeatsco.com

Rhubarb Poppy Seed Cake

Homemade cakes got extra attention when I was growing up. We were a dessert family; store bought cakes showed up occasionally, but when mom made her own, we felt the love. Even when the cakes were lopsided, partially frosted or just plain plain, they were always better than anything we purchased.
Recipessweetphi.com

Carrot Ranch Dip Recipe

This post may contain affiliate links, please see my privacy policy for details. This carrot ranch dip recipe is a super easy and delicious recipe that I could eat every day of the week. Combine a few simple ingredients and enjoy a dip that will soon become your favorite. This...
Recipesfellybull.com

Chilli Beef and Vegetable Rice Noodles with Peanuts

I've adapted this recipe for chilli beef and vegetable rice noodles with peanuts from a recipe in the May 2021 edition of EasyFood magazine. At the time of posting, the original recipe isn't on the website. David and I both love noodle dishes and it was really nice to make...
Food & DrinksPosted by
DFW Community News

Creamy Cilantro Sunflower Seed Dressing

This cilantro sunflower seed dressing was created when we needed something quick & easy for a dinner side salad. It’s cashew-free, soy-free, plant-based, and now a go-to anytime we need something fast, flavorful, and nourishing. Just 5 simple ingredients, a blender, and 10 minutes required. Let us show you how it’s done!
Grocery & SupermaketDaily Gate City

It's strawberry time at the Farmers Market

The Montrose Market Menu for Tuesday, June 8, will be hot dogs, macaroni salad and strawberry shortcake. There will also be strawberries available for purchase from Market vendors. The Market continues to grow, with another new vendor last Tuesday – Shelly Marlin was there with her paintings. Such a wide...
Recipesthecountrycook.net

PORK CHOP HASH BROWN CASSEROLE

Pork Chop Hash Brown Casserole is a one pan meal. Seasoned pork chops baked on top of a creamy, cheesy hash brown casserole!. I love entire meals that cook all in one dish. It takes the guesswork out of figuring out side dishes to go along with your main dish. That is always the hardest part of meal planning for me - deciding on side dishes! By the time I am done preparing and cooking the main dish, then I have to start on side dishes. It can be time consuming and create a lot of dishes. This pork chop hash brown casserole solves that problem for you!
Recipesvegnews.com

Grilled Cinnamon Pineapples with Vegan Salted Caramel Sauce

Salty, sweet caramel sauce adds a depth of flavor to this summer-ready dessert from Rachel Ama’s Vegan Eats cookbook, while buttery pecans add crunch and texture. A heaping scoop of vanilla ice cream on top finishes it all off with the perfect creamy touch. What you need:. For the salted...
Recipesthecozycook.com

Pork Chops in Gravy

These Juicy Pork Chops are seasoned and pan fried, then tossed in an easy homemade gravy and simmered until tender and juicy. This recipe can be prepared up to 2 days ahead and is easy to finish cooking in the Crock Pot!. Pork Chops in Gravy. This is the best...
Recipesthedeliciousplate.com

Vegan White Chocolate Tart with Blue Spirulina

This Vegan White Chocolate Tart with Blue Spirulina tart has a gluten-free crisp coconut shortbread crust and a creamy white chocolate filling. It’s easy to make and gets a wonderful blue colour from all natural blue spirulina. INGREDIENTS NEEDED TO MAKE THIS Vegan White Chocolate Tart with Blue Spirulina TART:
Recipesellielikes.cooking

Spicy Bean Sprout Miso Soup (Vegan, Gluten-Free)

Crunchy bean sprouts meld with spicy, garlicky miso in this Korean-inspired twist on miso soup. Simple ingredients yet so comforting, nourishing, and flavorful!. Switch up your miso soup game with this spicy bean sprout miso soup! It’s still simple to make but is more complex in flavor, with garlic, sesame, and gochujang adding a little Korean flair. I love making this soup when I want something more interesting than just plain miso soup. Plus it’s a great way to use up that bag of bean sprouts that you forgot about in your fridge! (If you’re not in the mood for soup but need to use those bean sprouts, try my spicy bean sprout salad!)
Recipessweetandsavorymeals.com

Instant Pot Spaghetti

Instant Pot Spaghetti is cooked in a hearty, homemade marinara packed with beef, herbs, and juicy tomatoes. You can have this ready in less than 15 minutes!. The Instant Pot is PERFECT for fast and delicious family meals like this. Let the IP take the guesswork out of your menu with this Instant Pot Country Style Ribs, Instant Pot Pork Stew, and Instant Pot Meatloaf and Mashed Potatoes!
Recipesdrizzleanddip.com

Saagwala (chicken and spinach curry)

This Saagwala is a super delicious and mild North Indian chicken and spinach curry that requires a bit of effort but is well worth it. The chicken is marinated overnight and then roasted in the oven to give it extra flavour and a succulent texture. I wanted to cook it as close to a tandoor style as possible but in the oven. The verdant curry sauce is peppered with garam masala and bay leaves and there is a lot of it. It’s how I like curry and reminds me of my London days and all the curries I ate while living there. I have included an easy naan bread recipe that requires no yeast, proving or kneading which is essential to mop up the extra sauce. Along with my method to make perfect fluffy basmati rice, you are in for a feast. This recipe can easily be made vegan (see the bottom of the post for ideas on how to do that).
Recipestherecipecritic.com

Sour Cream Pound Cake Recipe

This is the best sour cream pound cake I have ever tasted! It is moist, soft, and has the most perfect flavor with a blend of butter, vanilla, and tangy sour cream. Pound cake has such a rich flavor you do not need a bunch of fancy toppings or sauces to make it taste better. This sour cream pound cake is luscious all by itself. This makes this pound cake one of the best options for taking to a party or potluck. You can bring this cake in all its simple glory and it will be devoured, it is just so good!
Recipesnotquitenigella.com

DELICIOUS Cheese & Bacon Stuffed Baked Potatoes!

These Cheese and Bacon Stuffed Baked Potatoes is a simple but absolutely delicious way to serve up potatoes! Baked potatoes are hollowed out and mashed with crispy bacon and cheese and then topped with more bacon and melted cheese before a topping of sour cream mayo, spring onion and a drizzle of Thai sweet chilli sauce!
Recipesgingerfare.com

Vegetable Quinoa Fried “Rice”

Being the foodie that I am, my days consist of thinking about all things food. Either recipes I want to make, meals I enjoyed at restaurants or just things I happen to be craving. As much as I love to cook, I love ordering out just as much. This recipe is my way of re-creating one of my favourite meals to order in. This Vegetable Quinoa Fried “Rice” is the closest it comes to the beloved Chinese dish.
RecipesPosted by
Well+Good

This Gluten-Free, Vegan Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Is Bursting With Bright Tropical Flavor

Vibrant, decadent, and dripping with sweetness, there’s something irresistible about sinking a fork into a slice of pineapple upside-down cake. The tropical fruit on top gives the dessert the illusion that what hides underneath the chunky yellow rounds is just as nutrient-rich. Traditionally, that’s not quite the case. Pineapple upside-down cake is often made with yellow cake mix, butter, and a lot of brown sugar. And not that this divine concoction isn’t delicious, but if you’re looking for a pineapple upside-down cake that’s vegan, gluten-free, and lower in sugar, the latest episode of Alt-Baking Bootcamp has you fully covered.