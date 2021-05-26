Michiel Huisman enlists with Luke Evans in Apple TV+ thriller series ‘Echo 3’

Things continue to develop for the upcoming thriller series Echo 3, which is coming to Apple TV+ at some point in the future. The project, which is being developed by Mark Boal, the writer of the critically-acclaimed film The Hurt Locker, has been in the works for quite some time. We first reported on it back in July of 2020. At the time all we knew was that the series will be based on the Israeli series When Heroes Fly, which is a popular action-thriller in its own right. That series is also based on a novel of the same name written by Amir Gutfreund.