Saddlebag Notes has been fortunate to have a wonderful group of volunteers who have delivered the monthly papers to homes in their respective units for more than 27-years. Our volunteer team consists of over 100 people who serve as delivery persons and their backups. Our volunteers have made it possible to award more than five hundred thousand dollars in grants to various charitable service organizations in SaddleBrooke and the surrounding area during those twenty-seven years. In order to continue this wonderful program of giving, we are looking for some new volunteers.