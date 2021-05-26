Cancel
Andy Jassy will become Amazon’s CEO beginning July 5

By Evan Selleck
idownloadblog.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot has happened since February of this year, so it’s understandable if the fact that Amazon is getting a new CEO slipped the mind. But, it’s happening! And now there’s an official transition date. Today, Amazon confirmed during a call to shareholders that Amazon will commit to the transition...

