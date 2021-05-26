Andy Jassy will become Amazon’s CEO beginning July 5

Find out what it means to be a data scientist at Amazon! Their salaries, roles and required experience, types of data positions, and interview process. Amazon.com, Inc. is the largest internet company in the world, and unique in its focus on the "customers’ desire for lower prices, better selection, and convenient services." Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, and that's in addition to its products in AI Assistant technology, streaming services, and cloud computing. Founded by Jeff Bezos in his garage in 1994, Amazon now has nearly 1.3 million employees across the world, after adding around half a million in 2020 alone.