Key Hires Expand Solutions and Elevate Client Experience: Haley Marketing Welcomes Jeffrey Staats as CMO and Susan Wurst as Director of Account Management
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Haley Marketing, the leading website development, content and recruitment marketing firm serving the temporary staffing and executive recruiting industries, is growing their leadership team with the addition of two key hires: Jeffrey Staats as Chief Marketing Officer, and Susan Wurst as Director of Account Management. The organization will leverage both Staats' and Wurst's extensive business and staffing industry experience to elevate its service offerings and client experience.www.middletownpress.com