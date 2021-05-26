Cancel
Big Finish Will Tackle DOCTOR WHO Season 6B

By Kyle Anderson
nerdist.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoctor Who has been on television for a very long time. As of the most recent New Years’ special, there’ve been 862 total episodes since 1963. That’s a lot of space and time to get through. But TV is not even the realm in which Doctor Who is its most prolific. Big Finish Productions have produced full-cast audio dramas since 1999 and to date have released 929 episodes and specials. They focus almost exclusively on adventures with past Doctors, which squeeze their continuities between televised seasons. Now, after 22 years, they’re setting their sights on the white whale of Doctor Who continuity holes: the infamous “Season 6B” dilemma.

nerdist.com
