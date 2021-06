There was once a time when Drake and Chris Brown were essentially sworn enemies but fortunately, that beef has been squashed. According to PageSix, the two artists were spotted at Quincy Brown's 30th birthday party in Los Angeles. Sources close to the situation say that Drake was among the last to show face at the event, pulling up to the party around 4 a.m. Meanwhile, Chris Brown had been enjoying himself at the party and apparently, trying to "dance battle" everyone.