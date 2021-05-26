Cancel
Lifestyle

This Is the Best Potty Training Trick & It Involves a Balloon

Posted by 
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 13 days ago
This might be the best potty training hack Sisanie has ever heard. Sisanie shared on-air she's potty training twins Aiza and Maxon but they refuse to go No. 2 in the big kid toilet. So, a listener shared all you need to do is get a balloon. Give the child...

onairwithryan.iheart.com
#Potty Training#Hack#Big Kid#How It Works#Advice#Twins
