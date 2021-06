Star Wars just referenced the earliest version of Boba Fett's iconic armor, perhaps teasing a full appearance in the new Star Wars: The Bad Batch series. While the legendary bounty hunter has been getting an incredible spotlight due to his return in the The Mandalorian's second season and his upcoming Book of Boba Fett spin-off series on Disney+, it's possible that fans may just get a new look into his past during the rise of the Empire. There are still large portions of Boba Fett's life that have never been seen, and the events of Star Wars: The Bad Batch would certainly be a dynamic time for him to make an appearance in future episodes (perhaps wearing white armor).