Busy memorial Day weekend could lead to more fights over mask policies

Here in Michigan Medical Cannabis was legalized in 2008, and Adult Recreational Cannabis was legalized in 2019. It’s legal here for adult use in the state of Michigan and 16 other states, and medical cannabis is legal in 36 states. However it’s not legal with the federal government, therefore most companies that still do pre-employment drug testing also test for cannabis, and a positive test will disqualify you for the job you are applying for. Citizens have complained about cannabis being legal like alcohol, but people are still being discriminated against when it comes to employment if you test positive for cannabis.