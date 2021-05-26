Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Busy memorial Day weekend could lead to more fights over mask policies

northwest50plus.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the country continues to reopen, more than 37 million people are expected to travel for the Memorial Day weekend. Under federal law, travelers are still required to wear masks when using public transportation, including travel by commercial plane, which could potentially set up more conflicts and fights over mask policy during the busy weekend. CNN's Pete Muntean has the latest from Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.

www.northwest50plus.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#The Mask#Cnn#Mask Policy#Masks#Reagan National Airport#Arlington#Travelers#Lead#Country#Policies#Public Transportation#Commercial Plane
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Lifestyleminnesota93.com

More Minnesotans hitting the road this Memorial Day Weekend

More than 37 million people are expected to travel over the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. Triple-A Minnesota’s Meredith Mitts says that’s a 60% increase from last year’s record-low of 23 million travelers:. “That’s still 14-percent below pre-pandemic levels but a significant step in the right direction toward traveling.”. While airports...
Virginia StateNBC12

Virginia roads expected to be busy this Memorial Day weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Travel has rebounded following a dip in traffic counts last year as a result of the pandemic. Once again, Memorial Day weekend is expected to be a busy one for Virginia roads. VDOT will be lifting most of their work zone restrictions starting Friday at noon...
TravelPosted by
KRMG

More than 37 million Americans expected to travel over 5-day Memorial Day weekend, AAA says

More than 37 million Americans are expected to drive, fly or catch a train during the five-day Memorial Day holiday weekend, according to AAA . The 2021 holiday weekend travel projection represents a 60% increase in the number of people expected to travel 50 miles or more from home, compared with the 23 million who did so in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the United States.
Indianapolis, INinfortwayne.com

Opinion - Memorial Day is more than a free weekend

To racing enthusiasts around the world, and particularly in Indiana, Memorial Day weekend means the granddaddy of all auto races — the Indianapolis 500. Often described as the greatest spectacle in racing, the 500 tradition dates back more than 100 years. For many, the Sunday race anchors the first 3-day...
yourvalley.net

Attorney: Arizona summertime deadly for teen drivers

Greek astrologers once decried the Dog Days of Summer, a time of unpredictable weather, heat, drought, fever, mad dogs and bad luck. But beyond the ancient lore, one local expert warns summer poses a …. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories...
Fredericksburg, TXFredericksburg Standard

Fredericksburg, Gillespie buck national travel trends

While the hospitality industry in Fredericksburg and Gillespie County continues at a record-breaking pace in 2021, the same is not true across the nation. Here is a look at some of the hospitality numbers for April on a national level. Starting on the positive side, auto travel has fully rebounded...
Michigan StatePosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Pot Users Welcome, Amazon Will No Longer Test Job Seekers for Cannabis

Here in Michigan Medical Cannabis was legalized in 2008, and Adult Recreational Cannabis was legalized in 2019. It’s legal here for adult use in the state of Michigan and 16 other states, and medical cannabis is legal in 36 states. However it’s not legal with the federal government, therefore most companies that still do pre-employment drug testing also test for cannabis, and a positive test will disqualify you for the job you are applying for. Citizens have complained about cannabis being legal like alcohol, but people are still being discriminated against when it comes to employment if you test positive for cannabis.
Public Healthkhn.org

Little-Known Illnesses Turning Up in Covid Long-Haulers

The day Dr. Elizabeth Dawson was diagnosed with covid-19 in October, she awoke feeling as if she had a bad hangover. Four months later she tested negative for the virus, but her symptoms have only worsened. Dawson is among what one doctor called “waves and waves” of “long-haul” covid patients...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

North Carolina county bans Coke vending machines because the company is too left wing

A county in North Carolina is trying to "cancel" The Coca-Cola Company after the company’s foray into politics to campaign against Georgia’s voting reforms.Surry County voted 3-2 to ban Coke vending machines in its public buildings in response to the Atlanta company’s statement claiming the new laws would "diminish or deter" access to voting.Surry County Commissioner Eddie Harris told local broadcaster WXII he hopes the Coke ban would spread across North Carolina to use the far left’s cancel culture tactics against them.“The left-wing in America, they defund, they boycott, they cancel, they tear down statues — all sorts of egregious...