What’s new in footwear? The ECCO 2nd COZMO of course! Providing the ultimate in comfort and quality, these will be your new everyday essentials. The ECCO 2nd COZMO offers a modern take on the classic Scandi sandal and is designed using luxe-soft sustainably sourced leathers. They are also super durable for the summer. Velcro closures allow for easy access and adjustability and can be slipped on efficiently for everyday use. They even come in a variety of colours, so you are sure to find a colourway that suits your style! Not only are these the ideal sandals for outdoor activities such as summer walks, but they can also be worn lounging around at home, making them perfect for any occasion.