For Israelis, One More Battle in a Forever War for Survival
JNS.org – In the 1930s, the Nazis declared: “The Jews do not deserve to live!” They acted on this conviction, and by the mid-1940s, 6 million Jews had been murdered. Today, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah and the Islamic Republic of Iran declare: “The Jewish state does not deserve to live!” They are attempting to act on this conviction—with rockets fired from Gaza last week, perhaps precision-guided missiles from Lebanon next year, and maybe nuclear warheads from Iran down the road.www.algemeiner.com