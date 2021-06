The 9,036-piece Colosseum set from LEGO previously held the record for being the brand's building block set with the most pieces but the all-new LEGO Art World Map has officially taken this title. With 11,695 pieces, the Art World Map is an intricate world map that must be assembled piece by piece with colored 2D dots, which makes the set appealing to adult LEGO fans who have the patience to put the set together.