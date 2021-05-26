Cancel
How to Hide Likes and Views on Your and Other’s Instagram Posts

By Ali Salman
wccftech.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstagram and Facebook are rolling out a new feature that would give users the ability to hide likes and views from their posts as well as others. While the feature will prove worthwhile for average users, creators rely on interactions and brand endorsements, so the feature might not be a good option for them. Nonetheless, if you are unfamiliar we will teach you how to hide likes and views from your posts on Instagram as well as others' posts.

wccftech.com
