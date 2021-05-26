Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Star Wars Director J.J. Abrams Says He's 'Learned the Hard Way' to Go Into Projects With a Plan

By Rebekah Valentine
IGN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Star Wars sequel trilogy has sparked plenty of dialogue since its conclusion in 2019 with The Rise of Skywalker, much of which has centered around criticisms of uneven storytelling as the director baton was passed from JJ Abrams in The Force Awakens, to Rian Johnson in The Last Jedi, and back to Abrams again for the finale. Everyone has different ideas of what might have improved the trilogy, but if you ask Abrams, the story would have been improved had there been a full plan in place from the start.

www.ign.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rian Johnson
Person
Jj Abrams
Person
Colin Trevorrow
Person
J. J. Abrams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Trilogy#The Hard Way#Director J J Abrams#The Force Awakens#The Knights Of Ren#Creative Projects#Ign#Uneven Storytelling#Things#Writers#Criticisms#Unexpected Change
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Movies
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

J.J. Abrams’ Superman Reboot Reportedly Not Part Of DCEU

Back in February, we learned that Warner Bros. was working on a Superman reboot, from producer J.J. Abrams and screenwriter Ta-Nahesi Coates, that will feature a Black actor in the lead. Various rumors have followed since then, but now The Hollywood Reporter has revealed an update which clarifies where things stand on the project. And this article confirmed that the new Superman will not be part of the DCEU.
MoviesPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

After All the Hype, ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ Is Still a Mess

There’s a precise moment, down to the second, when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker loses me. At exactly 43 minutes into the film, Chewbacca appears on the screen, alive and well, after he’s been “died” in an explosion. A few scenes prior, Chewie gets captured by the First Order and brought to a transport ship. Rey attempts to stop the transport with the Force, but her foe and love interest Kylo Ren uses the Force to stop her. After a tug-of-war, Rey loses control of her powers and releases a wave of lightning bolts. The transport blows up. R.I.P. Chewbacca.
MoviesPosted by
geekspin

29 celebrities you did not know starred in Star Wars

Since the successful theatrical run of the original Star Wars movie in 1977, the beloved space opera property has expanded into various films and other media, including TV series, video games, novels, comic books, and even theme park attractions. And as the George Lucas-created universe continues to get bigger, more and more actors are being added to the franchise’s roster of stars. While a lot of those stars played principal characters in live-action movies and TV series, some of them only did small roles and fun cameos. A few of them even made their appearances without showing their real faces. Below are 29 celebrities you did not know starred in Star Wars.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

How J.J. Abrams’ ‘Mission: Impossible III’ Saved the Franchise

For a minute there, it looked like Mission: Impossible III would never get out of development hell. Following the release of John Woo’s dove-filled Mission: Impossible II in 2000, Paramount and producer-star Tom Cruise struggled to find the right story and director for the third installment in their venerable franchise. From 2002 to 2004, directors David Fincher and Joe Carnahan came and went, as did casting attachments such as Scarlett Johannson and Kenneth Branagh as a Timothy McVeigh-type villain in Carnahan’s scenario.
Movies/Film

J.J. Abrams Doesn’t Have Any Interest in Directing Any of the DC Projects Bad Robot is Producing

In the fall of 2019, J.J. Abrams (Star Trek, Star Wars: The Force Awakens) closed a $250 million deal to write, produce, and direct projects for WarnerMedia, turning down a staggering $500 million that was offered by Apple at the time. One of the reasons Abrams chose WarnerMedia was because of the deep reservoirs of intellectual property that his Bad Robot production company could mine – IP that includes things like Justice League Dark, Constantine, Superman, and more from DC Comics.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Brie Larson Reportedly Talking With Lucasfilm About Mara Jade Role In Star Wars

Brie Larson has made it known that she is a massive Star Wars fan and has pitched herself as Lucasfilm’s next leading lady on social media a few times, something that her fans like the sounds of. To date, there’s been no official word from either the studio or the star on if they’ve been in contact, but new intel is pointing to Larson being in talks with Disney to match her turn as Captain Marvel in the MCU with another iconic heroine in the Star Wars universe.
MoviesComicBook

J.J. Abrams Addresses If He Will Direct DC Comics Movies

J.J. Abrams will significantly impact DC Films' cinematic future via his Bad Robot production studio. However, he isn't interested in directing a DC movie himself. Abrams and Bad Robot will produce an upcoming reboot of the Superman film franchise, with Ta-Nehisi Coates writing a story about a Black Clark Kent. Previous reports suggested that Abrams was not in contention to direct the film as the studio considered such a move tone-deaf and will search for a Black director to helm the project instead. In some new comments provided to Collider, Abrams says that after spending years working on Star Trek and Star Wars, he's passing on directing another pre-existing property like Superman or another DC Comics hero to focus on original ideas.
MoviesPeople

Justice League Director Zack Snyder Says a Black Superman Movie Is 'Long Overdue'

Zack Snyder is showing support for J.J Abrams' upcoming DC movie, which is rumored to center on a Black Superman. During a press conference to promote his Netflix movie Army of the Dead, Snyder, 55, told RadioTimes and other outlets that he is keen to see how Abrams executes the Superman reboot, and called the reported move to cast a Black actor as the famed superhero "long overdue."
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

J.J. Abrams ‘Would Love’ to Direct Original Films After ‘Double-Edged Sword’ of Franchises

J.J. Abrams has directed six feature films, but only one of them is an original property. That would be “Super 8,” Abrams’ 2011 coming-of-age monster movie that was released in between the filmmaker’s two “Star TreK’ directorial efforts. Abrams’ feature directorial filmography is rounded out by his movie debut “Mission: Impossible III” and two “Star Wars” movies, “The Force Awakens” and “The Rise of Skywalker.” With so much IP under his belt, Abrams recently told Collider that he is writing new original material, and is making it his goal to have his upcoming directorial projects not be based on pre-existing franchises.
Moviesepicstream.com

Star Wars Director J.J. Abrams Turns Down Idea of Potentially Helming DC Movies

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. J.J. Abrams has always been seen by a lot of film fans as a science fiction visionary all thanks to his involvement in the Star Trek and Star Wars franchises but some fans are wondering when he'll start taking on comic book films. One would assume that it'll happen in the future but as it turns out, the acclaimed director has zero plans of helming such projects anytime soon despite the fact that he's set to produce the upcoming Superman reboot over at WarnerMedia.
MoviesInside the Magic

There’s a Completely Crazy “Lucas Cut” of ‘Star Wars’

When Star Wars creator George Lucas first started building his now-iconic space opera franchise in the 1970s, nobody knew quite what the film industry was in for. Certainly, studios were skeptical of the movie — then titled Adventures of Luke Starkiller, as taken from the Journal of the Whills, Saga I: The Star Wars — and when Lucas and producer Gary Kurtz finally inked a deal with 20th Century Fox (now Disney’s 20th Century Studios), they discovered there was no special effects department to assist during production.
MoviesCollider

J.J. Abrams on the “Double-Edged Sword” of Producing DC Movies and Whether He’ll Direct Any of Them

Few filmmakers have directed as many major franchises as J.J. Abrams. The director’s first film, Mission: Impossible III, revitalized the Tom Cruise-led film series and set it on a course towards becoming the best franchise around right now, and of course he successfully rebooted Star Trek and Star Wars for the big screen, helming two entries in each franchise. But now, through his Bad Robot production company, Abrams has his sights set on major superhero projects.