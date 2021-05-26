Cancel
Asus ROG Phone 5 now available in the US

gsmarena.com
 8 days ago

Lol, everywhere in Europe is sold only the Exynos variant. And I am not importing phones from ... Lol Snapdragon version of is available through Amazon all over European for 100 euros more. Rating0 |. B7524. p%B. I am getting Mi 11 Ultra for Rs.70k (790 Euros) I can easily...

www.gsmarena.com
Related
ComputersTechRadar

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 review

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is easily one of the best gaming laptops on the market right now. Thanks to the latest AMD Ryzen 9 and Nvidia RTX 3070 hardware, you get desktop-replacement performance paired with fantastic battery life and a genuinely stylish design, something few gaming laptops can claim. Just don't try to do any Zoom meetings with it.
Computersxda-developers

ASUS ROG expands gaming laptop offerings in India with new Zephyrus and Flow X13 models

ASUS ROG (Republic of Gamers) has finally announced the arrival of its highly anticipated gaming laptops in India. The 2021 Zephyrus G15 and G14 laptops powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 series mobile CPUs and NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs are here. The company has also introduced the Zephyrus Duo 15 SE and the ROG Flow X13, its first 13-inch 2-in-1 gaming laptop.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Camera fixes, May security patch, and more are available now for OnePlus 7 series phones

An update has been disseminated for all four OnePlus 7 series handsets which includes patches for the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and the OnePlus 7T Pro. With a little more than a week left in the month, the software includes the May Android security update. The software also fixes a problem that occasionally prevents those using Google Fi with one of these models from receiving incoming phone calls.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Clubhouse now available globally on Android

Signal servers couldn't even handle the increase load to accommodate more users back when... And it was normal. The servers weren't thought for such high number of people. But nowadays Signal works very nice. I even ditched Telegram, because on Telegram the video calling was always blurry for me (also I had connection problems when using Telegram). On Signal is the same quality like on WhatsApp now, at least on video calling (the rest of the functions, I don't care).
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Windows Your Phone now runs multiple Android apps on more phones

Microsoft has been trying to bridge the gap between its so far one and only operating system and the mobile OS it at least has some influence over. Windows 10’s Your Phone app tries to link almost all Android phones in some ways but its full potential is only realized if you have the latest high-end Samsung phones. It sometimes doesn’t even work for older high-end Samsung phones. That changes a bit today now that Samsung’s 2019 flagship can finally use one of Your Phone’s most compelling features.
Electronicswepc.com

Asus ROG Falchion Wireless Keyboard Review

Today we are looking at the Asus ROG Falchion 65% Wireless gaming keyboard. This board has been out for quite some time now and while wireless 65% keyboards are nothing new to the enthusiast, there aren’t many “gaming” brands that offer this spec. I recently reviewed the Corsair K65 Mini and while there was nothing wrong with the keyboard, the lack of innovation and features made me question its overall value.
ElectronicsPC Perspective

The Powerful ASUS ROG Maximus Extreme XIII Glacial

If you are concerned about power delivery to your Intel Tiger Lake CPU then the ASUS ROG Maximus Extreme XIII Glacial has you covered. The motherboard has 18+2 phases and includes 100A power stages, which should ensure smooth operation at stock speeds and decent overclocking potential. Tweaktown were able to coax all cores of their Core i7 11700K to hit 5.3GHz, without making use of the integrated EK full board waterblock which should allow for even higher frequencies to be reached.
Cell Phonesnashvillechatterclass.com

OnePlus Nord CE 5G (EB2103) with Snapdragon 750G SoC and 12GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench

Alleged OnePlus Nord CE 5G with model number OnePlus EB2103 spotted on Geekbench ahead of the launch. OnePlus is all set to launch the Nord CE 5G on June 10. It will be a successor to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G which was launched back in October last year. Today, we have spotted a new OnePlus phone with model number EB2103 on Geekbench which is most likely the upcoming Nord CE 5G. The codename of the phone is ‘Ebba‘.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

ASUS phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset sighted on TENAA

After the unveiling of the ASUS ZenFone 8 and ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip, the Taiwanese tech giant may still introduce another smartphone. Not much details are available ready but we believe it will be another powerful Android phone. An unknown ASUS phone has reached TENAA which meant the phone is almost ready and will be released soon in China and other key markets. Listed as model number ASUS_I007D, this device is believed to be the VODKA phone as previously sighted in a source code.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Asus ROG Phone 5 long-term review: Expensive but worth it

This story was originally published on Mar 10, 2021 and last updated on May 30, 2021. There's no doubt that the Asus ROG Phone 5 is a beast — as a gaming phone, it packs all of the latest and greatest hardware, and that makes it a really chunky boy. Asus has a laser focus on gaming-centric features that will delight its core demographic, but the ROG 5 isn’t a complete nightmare to use outside of gaming either. The ROG Phone 5 offers stable everyday use with the added benefit of killer specs that can be tweaked and adjusted like a gaming PC. This is indeed a phone for gamers, but that means it lacks some popular features, and the software has some rough edges. It might be the right phone for the right person, but it’ll be a tough sell for most with an asking price in excess of $1,000.
Electronicsnotebookcheck.net

Samsung launches the Galaxy Book Go with Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 from US$349, 5G 8xc Gen 2 model coming later this year

Samsung has finally taken the covers off its previously leaked Galaxy Book Go laptop which had been expected to be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event last month. The device follows on from the Galaxy Book S from 2020, but is less thin and light, but is much more affordable. Also like the Galaxy Book S, the new models are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processors and feature 1080p 14-inch TFT LCD displays.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Moto G Stylus 5G bags Bluetooth SIG approval, gets benchmarked with Snapdragon 480 on Geekbench

Motorola is reportedly working on a new smartphone called the Moto G Stylus 5G. This one is supposed to arrive as a 5G variant of the Moto G Stylus (2021) that debuted at the start of this year. The arrival of the 5G model seems to be close at hand as it has received approval from the Bluetooth SIG authority (via). At the same time, it has also appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking site (via).
Technologylifewire.com

This Android Tablet Makes a Great Nintendo Switch Display

How about a tablet that doubles up as a display for your Nintendo Switch?. One of the biggest features lacking in the iPad Pro is that you cannot use it as a monitor for other hardware. But if you can stand to use Android on a tablet, then Lenovo’s new Yoga Pad Pro (how did they think of that name?) is for you. It could be perfect for kids who hate TV, but want to play multiplayer games.
Technologygsmarena.com

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G specs leak, Snapdragon 480 and 5,000 mAh battery

We recently heard about a new Moto G Stylus 5G headed to the US market and now we have some more specs about it. The device has been spotted in several certification listings bearing the XT2131 model number. The Bluetooth SIG revealed the phone will pack Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. A separate listing on UL Demko revealed the device will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging.