PS5 games could get even better thanks to Sony AI

By Marshall Honorof
Tom's Guide
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems that Sony has big plans for PS5 and AI technology, which will help it give a computational edge over Microsoft's slightly more powerful Xbox Series X. Information comes from the Sony Corporate Strategy Meeting slideshow from May 26, freely available on Sony's website. The company devotes multiple slides to PlayStation topics, covering everything from PlayStation Studios movies and TV shows, to the ongoing importance of the PlayStation Plus subscription service. The most intriguing tidbit, however, arguably comes from the "Collaboration in Game AI" slide.

www.tomsguide.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
