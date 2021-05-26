Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Far Cry 6 gameplay will be revealed on Friday

By Andy Chalk
Posted by 
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Far Cry 6, the upcoming new addition to Ubisoft's long-running open-world shooter series, is set in the fictional Caribbean nation of Yara, whose people are up in arms against its ruler, Antón Castillo, portrayed by Giancarlo Esposito. You, as a revolutionary named Dani Rojas, will join in the uprising, aided by a weiner dog in a wheelchair named Chorizo. That's not particularly relevant to a broad narrative overview, but come on, just look at this little guy.

www.pcgamer.com
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
599K+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Far Cry 6#Assassin#Ubisoft Forward#Actual Gameplay#The Game#Open World#Pc Gaming#Verticality#Fight#Chorizo#Things#News#Rooftops#Alleys#Caribbean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Assassin's Creed
News Break
Ubisoft
Related
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Far Cry 6 footage leaks ahead of today's gameplay stream

Later today, Ubisoft is giving us our first peek at Far Cry 6's gameplay in action. But it seems leakers have beaten it to the punch, as 6 minutes of footage from the open-world sandbox emerged on YouTube earlier this morning. A largely unedited montage of skirmishes, the footage does...
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Far Cry 6 Leak Reveals Brand New ‘Lions of Yara’ Statue

Far Cry 6 still doesn’t have a release date, but the game will supposedly launch before April 2022. A new leak has given a glimpse at an official statue. While Ubisoft hasn’t shared an official update on the release date of Far Cry 6, we might not be far off from getting an announcement as there is a new trailer dropping for the game on May 28. This is according to a leak on reddit which comes from a new account.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Far Cry 6 Release Date Revealed for Late 2021

After months of waiting and a disappointing delay, the Far Cry 6 release date has finally been revealed alongside a livestream that dives deep into the game's content. Far Cry 6 is, as you might expect, the next big game in the Far Cry franchise of first-person shooters that has a dash of RPG elements tossed in. (Then again, what shooter doesn't these days? Set in the fictional Caribbean island of Yara, you and a band of guerillas will engage in an intense mission to take down the vile dictator Anton Costillo, a menacing character played by Giancarlo Esposito, an actor who gained a fair amount of fame for his iconic portrayal of Gus Fring in Breaking Bad.
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

'Far Cry 6' (ALL) Gets Release Date, Pre-Order Incentives, Shows Off Gameplay - Screens & Trailer

Far Cry 6 plunges players into the heart of a modern-day guerrilla revolution set in Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. Far Cry 6 plunges players into the heart of a modern-day guerrilla revolution set in Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. President Antón Castillo (Esposito) vows to restore his country to its former glory while grooming his son Diego (Gonzalez) to follow in his footsteps. Yet paradise has a price, and enriching his country means subjugating those who don’t adhere to his vision. In this island nation in turmoil, players will experience the adrenaline and chaos of guerrilla combat as they are swept up in a revolutionary movement to take down a tyrant.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Ubisoft is showing off some Far Cry 6 gameplay this week

After months of waiting, it appears Ubisoft is finally ready to show off what the next Far Cry will be all about. The company is offering a first look at Far Cry 6 gameplay on May 28 at 12:30 PM ET. The reveal comes some weeks before E3 in June, so we imagine it’ll be just a glimpse at the carnage and mayhem that made the series famous.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Far Cry 6 trailer shows Dani Rojas, Gameplay in effect

Today we get our first real look at Far Cry 6 and the contents of this visually spectacular line of video games. What we’re seeing here is a bit divisive, as some of the graphics look rough, and others look magnificent. In any case, given the track record of the game series, it’s difficult to imagine this won’t be a game worth the cash it’ll cost to own.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Far Cry 6 Gameplay Looks Wild and Chaotic, Out This October

Far Cry 6 will hit PlayStation 5 and PS4 on 7th October 2021, Ubisoft has confirmed as part of a gameplay reveal trailer embedded above. Nearly five minutes of footage details how utterly absurd the island of Yara, from makeshift weapons through to the act of healing wounds by burning yourself with a lit cigar. It certainly looks like a Fary Cry game, but this appears to be one we can get on board with. Now there are less than five months until we can play it for ourselves.
Video GamesNeowin

Far Cry 6 gameplay trailer shows off its new guerilla tactics

As the pre-E3 reveals continue, Ubisoft gave a look at Far Cry 6 gameplay for the first time today as promised. So far, we had only seen a cinematic trailer, but today's footage showed a good chunk of the upcoming action game's mechanics. It is very much a Far Cry entry, featuring another unforgiving open world, brutal combat, and a toolset tailormade for generating over-the-top action sequences.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Far Cry 6 gets an October release date and new gameplay trailer

Ubisoft finally announced that the long-awaited Far Cry 6 will be hitting the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 7. The release date comes alongside a new gameplay trailer, which gives fans the most in-depth look at the shooter yet. The new trailer...
Video Gamesmobilesyrup.com

First gameplay for Ubisoft Toronto’s Far Cry 6 to be unveiled on May 28

Ubisoft has confirmed that the first-ever gameplay footage from Far Cry 6 will be revealed on Friday, May 28th at 9:30am PT/12:30pm ET. Developed by Ubisoft Toronto (Watch Dogs: Legion), the first-person shooter was announced last July, but we’ve only seen cinematic trailers ever since. In October, the game was also delayed out of February 2021 to Ubisoft’s current fiscal year, which runs until March 2022.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Far Cry 6 Collector's Edition Revealed, Pre-Orders Now Live

We've got adorable puppy dogs, enhanced weapon crafting, a power-crazed dictator on the cusp of losing his power; Far Cry 6 has it all. For those that are excited about the next Ubisoft adventure, the Far Cry 6 Collector's Edition is now available to pre-order. Not big into collectibles? There are other versions, as well. Here's what you need to know.
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Far Cry 6 Gameplay Injects RPG Elements With a Macarena Gun

Ubisoft showcased its first gameplay for Far Cry 6, bringing the first-person shooter series to a next generation of consoles while revealing some extended character customization options, branching open world design and Giancarlo Esposito’s villain role. This will also be Ubisoft Toronto’s latest project after producing Watch Dogs Legion as a launch title for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2020.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

'Our story is political,' Far Cry 6 narrative director says

Far Cry 6 borrows some obvious visual trappings from the island of Cuba, particularly the cars and architecture, but narrative director Navid Khavari said in an interview last week that the game is not meant to be "a political statement about what’s happening in Cuba specifically." It's a reasonable position to take, but it was widely interpreted to mean that Far Cry 6 wasn't political at all, a pretty wild thing to say about a game built around a revolution against the fascist dictator of a Caribbean island.