Far Cry 6 gameplay will be revealed on Friday
Far Cry 6, the upcoming new addition to Ubisoft's long-running open-world shooter series, is set in the fictional Caribbean nation of Yara, whose people are up in arms against its ruler, Antón Castillo, portrayed by Giancarlo Esposito. You, as a revolutionary named Dani Rojas, will join in the uprising, aided by a weiner dog in a wheelchair named Chorizo. That's not particularly relevant to a broad narrative overview, but come on, just look at this little guy.