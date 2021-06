The complete Episode Intermission DLC for Final Fantasy VII Remake will take you somewhere between 3-4 hours (unless you've gotten lost playing too much Fort Condor.) Your little taste of adventuring as Yuffie caps off as you descend into the Weapons Research Facility of the Shinra Building in Sector 0. Here you'll face an enemy that only originally showed up in the spin-off/sequel to Final Fantasy VII when he appeared in Dirge of Cerberus. This Nero Boss Fight will challenge players by introducing a number of elements that aim to always keep pressure on the player and through this multi-stage boss fight, you'll need to know what to expect if you want to get through it easily and to the final cutscenes of the DLC.