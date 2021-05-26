Cancel
Xbox Games with Gold for June 2021 revealed

By Sean Carey
trueachievements.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune's Games with Gold lineup has been revealed. Next month, Gold members can download The King's Bird and Shadows: Awakening for Xbox One, and the backwards-compatible Xbox 360 titles, NeoGeo Battle Coliseum and Injustice: Gods Among Us. The King’s Bird (June 1st to June 30th) The King's Bird is a...

