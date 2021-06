Home » Genshin Impact » Marionette Core Genshin Impact. Genshin Impact Marionette Core is a new material that you can farm from a specific boss, and the game tells you it’s a level-up material, meaning you’ll need it for the ascension of one of the characters. The catch is that the game doesn’t tell you which one, and it doesn’t seem to work on anybody that’s currently in the game. That really leaves one option, right? Well, if you’re still confused, keep reading this guide. In it, we’ll show you how to get the Marionette Core, and which characters use it.