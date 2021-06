AMD has a bunch of goodies at Computex including CPUs, GPUs, and software. All of the offerings are solid but none of them really surprised SemiAccurate. On the CPU side there are two new desktop APUs, the Ryzen 5 5600G and the Ryzen 7 5700G, yes these are the long awaited Zen 3 based APUs of legend. There was a back story about a lone adventurer going through the deepest darkest jungles in a harrowing adventure to unearth these CPUs but we can’t be bothered to make it up. Instead we will just fall back on the old excuse of limited capacity and not wanting to cannibalize the non-APU Ryzen line for the delay.