A Far Cry 6 gameplay reveal is coming on May 28

The idea of a guerilla fantasy -- building up a revolution from scratch and overthrowing a territorial despot -- has been a staple of the Far Cry games, and although Far Cry 6 looks to carry on in that tradition, don't be fooled: there’s plenty of newness here too. During my hands-off preview and interview with Lead Designer David Grivel, I was impressed with the fresh systems the team has baked into the latest game. For a series with Far Cry’s pedigree and built-in player base, they took bigger swings than they strictly needed to. From tweaking the game’s outpost system to introducing the possibility of Hitman-like stealth to a wild array of cobbled-together weapons that we’ll definitely get more into, your quest to overthrow El Presidente and free the Yaran people aims to put more gameplay options at your disposal than ever before.