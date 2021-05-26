Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

A Far Cry 6 gameplay reveal is coming on May 28

videogameschronicle.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUbisoft will show off the first Far Cry 6 gameplay in a live stream on May 28. It will be viewable via the embedded YouTube video below starting at 9:30am PT / 12.30pm ET / 5.30pm BST. Far Cry 6 was revealed in July 2020. It casts players as Dani...

www.videogameschronicle.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
Person
Anthony Gonzalez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montreal#A Resistance#Far Cry 6#Gameplay Video#Ps4#Live Video#Pc Game#Coco#Ubisoft Toronto#Epic Games Store#Stadia#Ubisoft Forward#Montpellier#Bst#Reveal#The Game#Ubisoft Studios#Xbox Series X S#Live Stream#Jungles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Pixar
Related
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Far Cry 6 Gameplay Injects RPG Elements With a Macarena Gun

Ubisoft showcased its first gameplay for Far Cry 6, bringing the first-person shooter series to a next generation of consoles while revealing some extended character customization options, branching open world design and Giancarlo Esposito’s villain role. This will also be Ubisoft Toronto’s latest project after producing Watch Dogs Legion as a launch title for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2020.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Far Cry 6 trailer shows Dani Rojas, Gameplay in effect

Today we get our first real look at Far Cry 6 and the contents of this visually spectacular line of video games. What we’re seeing here is a bit divisive, as some of the graphics look rough, and others look magnificent. In any case, given the track record of the game series, it’s difficult to imagine this won’t be a game worth the cash it’ll cost to own.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Far Cry 6 footage leaks ahead of today's gameplay stream

Later today, Ubisoft is giving us our first peek at Far Cry 6's gameplay in action. But it seems leakers have beaten it to the punch, as 6 minutes of footage from the open-world sandbox emerged on YouTube earlier this morning. A largely unedited montage of skirmishes, the footage does...
Video GamesGamespot

Far Cry 6's Weird Guns And Expanded Customization Are Focus Of New Gameplay

Far Cry 6 is shaping up to be a return to the franchise's exotic, tropical roots while also embracing the over-the-top nature of recent sequels. New footage shown during Ubisoft's livestream focused on the cast of rebels you'll partner with to liberate the island of Yara, along with the inventive weapons--like the minigun made from motorcycle parts--that you'll get to use while fighting for the liberation of the secluded country.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Far Cry 6 Gameplay Looks Wild and Chaotic, Out This October

Far Cry 6 will hit PlayStation 5 and PS4 on 7th October 2021, Ubisoft has confirmed as part of a gameplay reveal trailer embedded above. Nearly five minutes of footage details how utterly absurd the island of Yara, from makeshift weapons through to the act of healing wounds by burning yourself with a lit cigar. It certainly looks like a Fary Cry game, but this appears to be one we can get on board with. Now there are less than five months until we can play it for ourselves.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Far Cry 6 Release Date Revealed for Late 2021

After months of waiting and a disappointing delay, the Far Cry 6 release date has finally been revealed alongside a livestream that dives deep into the game's content. Far Cry 6 is, as you might expect, the next big game in the Far Cry franchise of first-person shooters that has a dash of RPG elements tossed in. (Then again, what shooter doesn't these days? Set in the fictional Caribbean island of Yara, you and a band of guerillas will engage in an intense mission to take down the vile dictator Anton Costillo, a menacing character played by Giancarlo Esposito, an actor who gained a fair amount of fame for his iconic portrayal of Gus Fring in Breaking Bad.
Video GamesIGN

Far Cry 6 Takes Big Swings on New Gameplay Elements

The idea of a guerilla fantasy -- building up a revolution from scratch and overthrowing a territorial despot -- has been a staple of the Far Cry games, and although Far Cry 6 looks to carry on in that tradition, don't be fooled: there’s plenty of newness here too. During my hands-off preview and interview with Lead Designer David Grivel, I was impressed with the fresh systems the team has baked into the latest game. For a series with Far Cry’s pedigree and built-in player base, they took bigger swings than they strictly needed to. From tweaking the game’s outpost system to introducing the possibility of Hitman-like stealth to a wild array of cobbled-together weapons that we’ll definitely get more into, your quest to overthrow El Presidente and free the Yaran people aims to put more gameplay options at your disposal than ever before.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Far Cry 6 Presents a Wild Guerrilla Simulator, Coming This October

At long last, Far Cry 6 has reemerged following the delay that pushed the series’ newest installment out of its targeted February release window. Ubisoft has shared a deep dive trailer, Rules of the Guerilla, covering the action-packed and wacky gameplay elements awaiting players in Far Cry 6. The explosive...
Video Gamesvoonze.com

Far Cry 6 shows off its new guerilla tactics in a new gameplay trailer

A year after being revealed for the first time, and again using the Ubisoft Forward prior to E3, the developer has advanced us new details and videos of your next big installment, Far Cry 6, with a presentation of more than 40 minutes that delved into topics such as the presentation of Dani Rojas, the main character that we will control; or the great novelty of the system of guerrilla battles and tactics, which will allow us to take advantage of every tool that we find to create some characteristic weapons.