A shocking series of recent developments may have finally pulled the plug on Dr. Anthony Fauci. His days as a Democrat rock star could be coming to an abrupt end. Americans have grown increasingly skeptical of Fauci’s motives and a new poll found that nearly two-thirds believed that his decision making has been influenced by politics. After all, Fauci’s stardom was a direct result of his undercutting of former president Donald J. Trump.