Columbus, OH

Tina Marie (Fraley) Griffith

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTina Marie (Fraley) Griffith, 48 of Columbus, OH unexpectedly passed away on May 24, 2021. She was born in Columbus, Ohio to Roger and Bonnie (Hinkle) Fraley. Visitation will be on Thursday May 27, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel in Louisa, Kentucky. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday May 28, 2021 at Young Funeral Home Chapel at 1:00 PM with Pastor Bobby Griffith officiating. Interment immediately following the service at the McGinnis Family Cemetery in Louisa, Kentucky.

