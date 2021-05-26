AIG In-House Leader Caroline Krass, Defense GC Pick, Reveals Salary and Bonus

The United States is expanding its defense budget significantly to stay ahead of China and Russia, which are perceived as national threats. Given this backdrop, lesser-known defense companies L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX), Textron (TXT) and Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII), which have direct ties with the U.S Defense Department, should deliver solid returns. So, let’s discuss these names.The United States’ fraught relationships with China and Russia have driven its rising investments in its defense sector. President Biden recently requested $753 billion for national security funding for his fiscal 2022 budget (which begins October 1, 2021). The amount is 1.6% higher than the amount spent in the previous year. Of the requested amount, $715 billion is earmarked for the Department of Defense.