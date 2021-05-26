Cancel
AUDIO: Dubb Saq – “DubbyWittAcape”

By Allen Halas
breakingandentering.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDubb Saq recently added to his extensive catalogue of music with a new EP, entitled “DubbyWittACape.” The five-track project is made more for the summer than anything else, with short tracks that bring the bounce in a short amount of time. Nothing exceeds three minutes, and only a few tracks have more than one verse. It’s rapid-fire rap, and it works well within the realm of the charisma that Dubb Saq gives off on his other material. As attention spans decrease, Dubb Saq knows exactly what type of tracks to make, while still showcasing his years of skill. Check out “DubbyWittACape” below:

