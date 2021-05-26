AUDIO: Dubb Saq – “DubbyWittAcape”

Breonte has his fourth single out of this year, and he keeps it smooth on “Lil Bit.” With some vocals placed lower in the mix, and lyrics that get a bit harmonic at time, this track is more about the atmosphere than anything else, but Breonte sets the mood well. The track lives up to its title, clocking in at an even two minutes of pure style. Lyrically, the song is about getting faded and letting life take over. In some respects, “Lil Bit” is perfect for the middle of a playlist, and another reminder that Breonte is getting himself established with each track. Check out “Lil Bit” below: