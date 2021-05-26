Cancel
Queens, NY

Developer Files Permits to Demolish Tower Diner and Synagogue on Queens Boulevard

The proposed development would involve demolishing a block of buildings including the Tower Diner (Google Maps)

A developer has filed permits to demolish a number of buildings in Rego Park, including a popular diner and a synagogue that occupies a historic Art Deco building.

RJ Capital Holdings, under the name Trylon LLC, filed the demolition permits on May 3 for the triangular lot at 98-85 Queens Blvd. where Tower Diner, Ohr Natan Synagogue and several businesses sit.

The development company aims to rezone the site in order to build a 16-story mixed-use building on the soon-to-be empty lot. The rezoning plans have yet to be certified by the Dept. of City Planning, with the public review process still to take place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I2QBm_0aCFbZfe00
The triangular lot that RJ Capital Holdings seeks to rezone and develop (Google Maps)

Rudolf Abramov, managing principal of RJ Capital Holdings, previously told the Queens Post that he aims to offer Ohr Natan Synagogue space in the new building, as well as any other current tenants who are interested.

The synagogue is a popular place of worship for members of the Bukharian community in the neighborhood. It occupies the building that once was the historic Art Deco-styled Trylon Theater, which opened in 1939 and closed in 1999. It serves a congregation of roughly 1,000 members, mostly residents of Rego Park and Forest Hills.

The leaders of the synagogue and the development company have been at odds with each other for years, but have since reconciled and hope to establish a home for Ohr Natan in the proposed development.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IPNCQ_0aCFbZfe00
Rendering of the proposed development (RJ Capital Holdings)

The proposed development would feature 170 apartments and 118,000 square feet of commercial space. Fifty-one of the apartment units, according to the plans, would be “affordable” pursuant to the city’s Mandatory Inclusionary Housing requirement.

Abramov previously said he hopes to break ground on the development next year.

The filing of the demolition permits was first reported by Patch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SRplT_0aCFbZfe00
Ohr Natan Synagogue, at 98-81 Queens Blvd. (Google Maps)
Business
