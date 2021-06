If the night of drinking is over, a good beverage to have is a Mountain Dew. But not if it belongs to the cop who is arresting you. According to NWIowa.com, it all started with a report to police of a car stopped in the middle of the road roughly a mile and a half outside of Little Rock early on Sunday morning. When police arrived they found 38-year-old Benjamin Gray of Spirit Lake sitting in the driver's seat, slumped over, with his pants around his thighs. He had bloodshot eyes and was reportedly slurring his words pretty well. He would be charged with DUI.