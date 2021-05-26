Bereaved families slam ending of UK stadium disaster trial

How they qualified: Runners-up in qualifying Group E. Best result: Semi-finals (2016) Wales have qualified for only their third major international tournament, and second European Championship ever. Their last European Championship outing was a rather successful one, reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2016 and beating #1 ranked Belgium in the process. In the semi-final, they were beaten by eventual winners Portugal, but The Dragons made their country proud in France. They are back again for their first-ever consecutive international tournament, and while expectations might be high after 2016, they will have to be more realistic this time around. Wales have lost their manager Ryan Giggs after the former Manchester United winger was arrested in 2020, which will undoubtedly cause some disruption to the team.