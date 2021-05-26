Cancel
Bereaved families slam ending of UK stadium disaster trial

FOX Sports
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Families of 96 Liverpool soccer fans who died in a stadium overcrowding disaster in 1989 slammed a British judge's decision to end the trial of two former police officers and an ex-lawyer on charges of perverting the course of justice. After four weeks of evidence, Judge William...

www.foxsports.com
