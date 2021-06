KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Three year-old Knott County girl Madlyn Clawson is recovering in the hospital after an extensive 26 hour search. “There was no one individual that did anymore than any other individual. This was all together an unreal community effort and an amazing response. The end result a little girl was found safe and that’s all that matters and that’s what we all wanted,” said Trooper Leo Slone.