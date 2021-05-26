Cancel
Jon Jones hires boxing promoter Richard Schaefer as his advisor

By Adam D Martin
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones announced that he has hired boxing promoter Richard Schaefer as his new advisor. Earlier this week, Jones promised that he would share some big news with his fans, and he did so on Wednesday when he announced that he has hired Schaefer as his new advisor. Schaefer is a boxing promoter who was the former CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, which he left in 2014. In 2016, he started his own boxing promotion called Ringstar Sports. Check out the full statement that Jones shared on his social media announcing the Schaefer hire.

