Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Sunday that President Biden has a chance to determine his legacy amid ongoing infrastructure negotiations. "I would just say to President Biden, you've got a party that's divided. You've got a Republican Party that's willing to meet you in the middle for a trillion dollars of infrastructure that could fundamentally change the way America does business in roads, ports and bridges and accelerate electrical vehicles. You've got to decide what kind of president you are and what kind of presidency you want," Graham said on "Fox News Sunday."