Louisa, KY

Robert Pascal Johnson

By ethan
q95fm.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Pascal “Bob” Johnson, 83, of Louisa, KY peacefully left his earthly home at 6:51 AM on Monday, May 24, 2021 and was promptly ushered into his eternal home by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Bob was born July 20, 1937, the son of Charles Edward and Margaret Ruth...

www.q95fm.net
City
Louisa, KY
Louisa, KY
GROWING UP IN LOUISA: Legacies

When I was growing up I had little idea of what was meant by the word, ‘legacy.’ I was aware that it was something like a summary of history relating to a person or group of people. Hey, that didn’t matter much to me, after all, I was young and had years ahead of me. Besides, I wasn’t Daniel Boone, Tom Jefferson, or George Washington. Over time I can say that legacy is more important than I might have believed as a child. Thinking that it meant a summary of characteristics that explained how a person or group of persons thought, behaved, and passed on to the next generation. It goes too far when it paints the subject as infallible. Also, some beliefs and behaviors are often built on wrong conclusions and self-interests. Rarely does this situation win acclaim, but we have seen plenty of examples where even the wrong are seen as heroes. The fact is that most people are made up of both good and bad. While it is true that some cause tremendous suffering, others inspire others to leadership and acts of kindness and mercy.
Back to Business: Louisa Rotary Club

As the world slowly begins to get back to normal, Louisa’s Rotary Club has reconvened to put the fun back in Louisa. The dedicated Rotarians had their, once a month, business meeting on the afternoon of Thursday, May 13 to discuss upcoming events. The meeting was held at Louisa First Baptist with 20 individuals in attendance. The club members would like to thank Louisa’s KFC for catering the meeting.
FORT GAY COUPLE ARRESTED FOR SELLING DRUGS AT LOUISA WALMART

LOUISA, Ky. — A man and woman from Wayne County, West Virginia have been arrested for allegedly dealing drugs at the Louisa Walmart early Saturday evening. The alleged drug dealing duo, identified as Rodney K. Robertson, 43, and Samantha J. Thompson, 31, both of Fort Gay, West Virginia; were taken into custody by deputy Everett Chase Kirk of the Lawrence County Sheriff Deaprtment.