Robert Pascal Johnson

When I was growing up I had little idea of what was meant by the word, ‘legacy.’ I was aware that it was something like a summary of history relating to a person or group of people. Hey, that didn’t matter much to me, after all, I was young and had years ahead of me. Besides, I wasn’t Daniel Boone, Tom Jefferson, or George Washington. Over time I can say that legacy is more important than I might have believed as a child. Thinking that it meant a summary of characteristics that explained how a person or group of persons thought, behaved, and passed on to the next generation. It goes too far when it paints the subject as infallible. Also, some beliefs and behaviors are often built on wrong conclusions and self-interests. Rarely does this situation win acclaim, but we have seen plenty of examples where even the wrong are seen as heroes. The fact is that most people are made up of both good and bad. While it is true that some cause tremendous suffering, others inspire others to leadership and acts of kindness and mercy.