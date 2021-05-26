This Homemade Ginger Beer Is What You’ll Be Drinking All Summer Long
A ginger bug is like a sourdough starter. It’s fed daily, and using a little kick-starts the fermentation process for the beer. Homemade ginger beer is spicy and not too sweet, especially this version, sweetened largely with apple juice. I’ve tried with honey but it doesn’t produce consistent results. If you like carbonated drinks, this is like a healthier soda pop and great to add to a number of drinks and cocktails, like the floats on page 56. Ginger beer is probably the easiest thing to ferment at home.www.besthealthmag.ca