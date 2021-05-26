This Homemade Ginger Beer Is What You’ll Be Drinking All Summer Long

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Do you thrill in anticipation of zucchini season? When you think about dinner, is zucchini your first choice? For most, the answer is a resounding no, and we understand that feeling of zucchini ennui all too well. After all, the fruit (yes, fruit!) can be big, bland, boring. Except, of course, when you're thinking of baby zucchini from the farmers' market, still attached to its warm yellow blossoms, or those first petite squash in our backyard gardens. In those situations, our hearts melt and we are pleased. Today, we want to rekindle that flame of appreciation and remind you how much there is to love about this prolific summer squash. Zucchini can feature in every course of a meal from appetizers to entrées, and right through dessert. We'll explain how.