Sartell, MN

Tom Bearson Foundation Golf Outing Set For July

By Dave Overlund
Posted by 
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The sixth annual Tom Bearson Golf Outing is set for July 10th at Blackberry Ridge Golf Course in Sartell. The entry fee for the outing is $100 per golfer, which includes range pass, green fees a cart and dinner. Registration will being at 11 a.m. on July 10th and the tournament will start at 1 p.m.

1390granitecitysports.com
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

