Tom Bearson Foundation Golf Outing Set For July

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKY BASEBALL NSIC TOURNAMENT. The Vikings defeated their NSIC rivals the Huskies in a good battle for five innings. The Vikings collected thirteen hits mostly from the fifth inning on, including a a home run, a triple and a double. Their starting pitcher Ryan Jares threw three innings, he gave up three hits, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Evan Furst threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Caleb Kranz threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Jef Schmidt threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Tom Bruss threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and Tony Lanier threw the final inning in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.