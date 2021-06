At times, OneDrive might throw some errors at times, and today in this post, we will learn how to fix OneDrive error codes 1, 2 and 6. OneDrive is Microsoft’s cloud-based storage service which helps users upload, store and share files with others. OneDrive comes preinstalled with Windows 10 devices wherein you get the free 5GB storage but if you want to use it for your organization and need more space, you can buy it separately or with the MS Office 365 package. As it is a cloud-based storage service, OneDrive allows you to use your files from anywhere, on any of your devices using your Microsoft account provided that you have synced your files between the cloud and your computer.