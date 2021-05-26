‘This is not a model kit’: 62 ft. Fitzgerald chicken starts to take form

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - The Fitzgerald 62 foot tall topiary chicken is taking form but not flight as begins to look more like a bird and less like a chicken coup. Fitzgerald Mayor Jim Puckett said the wings will be added next. He said construction did slow down over the last year because of the pandemic and that the Tennessee-based artist, Topiary Joe, was recovering from surgery. Puckett said they’re still working on a timeline for completion.