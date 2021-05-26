KINGSPORT - Patricia (Gabbie) Necessary McDavid, 66, of Kingsport, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, May 24, 2021, after a short battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Jordan Necessary; father and mother, Ransom and Margie Ruth (Fugate) Ketron; grandfather and grandmother, George and Martha Fugate; brothers, Dwight and Tony Fugate; sisters, Patty Hicks, Mickey Ketron; sister-in-law, Joyce Trent; aunt, Mable Hickman; uncles, J.B. Fugate and Jimmy Fugate; and best friend, Beaulah French.